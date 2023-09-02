trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2656953
US Open 2023: Iga Swiatek Beats 'Best Friend' Kaja Juvan In Less Than 50 Minutes

|Updated: Sep 02, 2023, 07:26 PM IST
Iga Swiatek, the current world number one, defeated Slovenia's Kaja Juvan in straight sets, 6-0, 6-1, in just 49 minutes to advance to the fourth round of the US Open.
