Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2767275
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Uttar Pradesh BJP to face major change?

|Updated: Jul 17, 2024, 11:26 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
UP Bypoll Election 2024 Update: Big news related to UP BJP is coming regarding poor performance in Lok Sabha elections and by-elections on 10 seats. There may be a partial change in the BJP organization in Uttar Pradesh. According to reports, some faces from the state BJP organization may be removed and some new faces may be given a chance in their place. There is a possibility that those whose performance has not been very good will be removed first. However, only after the change in the central team, there is a possibility of large-scale changes in the organization of UP BJP

All Videos

Nandagopal Nandi-Anupriya Patel clash intensifies over toll plaza
Play Icon00:45
Nandagopal Nandi-Anupriya Patel clash intensifies over toll plaza
Know all about Brazil Air Defence Contract
Play Icon01:20
Know all about Brazil Air Defence Contract
Alert issued across the country on the occassion of Muharram
Play Icon09:17
 Alert issued across the country on the occassion of Muharram
Know special remedy of the day from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
Play Icon03:55
Know special remedy of the day from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
Watch today's horoscope with Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Play Icon07:41
Watch today's horoscope with Astrologer Shiromani Sachin

Trending Videos

Nandagopal Nandi-Anupriya Patel clash intensifies over toll plaza
play icon0:45
Nandagopal Nandi-Anupriya Patel clash intensifies over toll plaza
Know all about Brazil Air Defence Contract
play icon1:20
Know all about Brazil Air Defence Contract
Alert issued across the country on the occassion of Muharram
play icon9:17
Alert issued across the country on the occassion of Muharram
Know special remedy of the day from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
play icon3:55
Know special remedy of the day from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
Watch today's horoscope with Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
play icon7:41
Watch today's horoscope with Astrologer Shiromani Sachin