Uttar Pradesh BJP to face major change?

| Updated: Jul 17, 2024, 11:26 AM IST

UP Bypoll Election 2024 Update: Big news related to UP BJP is coming regarding poor performance in Lok Sabha elections and by-elections on 10 seats. There may be a partial change in the BJP organization in Uttar Pradesh. According to reports, some faces from the state BJP organization may be removed and some new faces may be given a chance in their place. There is a possibility that those whose performance has not been very good will be removed first. However, only after the change in the central team, there is a possibility of large-scale changes in the organization of UP BJP