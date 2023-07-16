trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2636293
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Uttarakhand Rain Alert: Roads closed after landslide, rain alert, Badrinath National Highway closed

|Updated: Jul 16, 2023, 03:56 PM IST
Heavy rain alert has been issued in Uttarakhand. After the alert, orders have been given to deploy security forces in sensitive areas. Deepak Rawat, Commissioner of Kumaon Division, has given strict instructions in view of security. Badrinath National Highway has been closed due to landslide.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Rajasthan Election 2023: BJP's big action plan in Rajasthan, attack on Congress on the condition of the poor
play icon5:10
Rajasthan Election 2023: BJP's big action plan in Rajasthan, attack on Congress on the condition of the poor
Maharashtra Politics: Why did Ajit Pawar come to meet Sharad Pawar, politics intensified । NCP । BJP
play icon13:16
Maharashtra Politics: Why did Ajit Pawar come to meet Sharad Pawar, politics intensified । NCP । BJP
Weather Report: The danger is not over yet! Heavy rain expected in 20 states
play icon5:2
Weather Report: The danger is not over yet! Heavy rain expected in 20 states
Red Fort gets little relief from flood
play icon11:0
Red Fort gets little relief from flood
NDA extension creates tension in mind of opposition ahead of 2024 Elections
play icon6:16
NDA extension creates tension in mind of opposition ahead of 2024 Elections
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Rajasthan Election 2023: BJP's big action plan in Rajasthan, attack on Congress on the condition of the poor
play icon5:10
Rajasthan Election 2023: BJP's big action plan in Rajasthan, attack on Congress on the condition of the poor
Maharashtra Politics: Why did Ajit Pawar come to meet Sharad Pawar, politics intensified । NCP । BJP
play icon13:16
Maharashtra Politics: Why did Ajit Pawar come to meet Sharad Pawar, politics intensified । NCP । BJP
Weather Report: The danger is not over yet! Heavy rain expected in 20 states
play icon5:2
Weather Report: The danger is not over yet! Heavy rain expected in 20 states
Red Fort gets little relief from flood
play icon11:0
Red Fort gets little relief from flood
NDA extension creates tension in mind of opposition ahead of 2024 Elections
play icon6:16
NDA extension creates tension in mind of opposition ahead of 2024 Elections
Uttarakhand news,uttarakhand rain alert today,uttarakhand heavy rain alert,rain red alert uttarakhand,uttarakhand weather alert today,Uttarakhand floods,uttarakhand flood news,uttarakhand floods report,uttarakhand weather today,Uttarakhand weather news,Badrinath National Highway,uttarakhand landslide 2023,badrinath highway landslide,Badrinath National Highway,Deepak Rawat,ias deepak rawat,badrinath landslide 2023,ias deepak rawat current posting 2023,Zeenews,