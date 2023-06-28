NewsVideos
Uttarakhand's draft prepared on Uniform Civil Code!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 02:46 PM IST
Uniform Civil Code: Draft of Uniform Civil Code has been released in Uttarakhand. Regarding this, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami had an exclusive conversation with Zee News and said, 'UCC was not brought for any party or opposition'

