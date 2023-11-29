trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2693262
Uttarkashi Tunnel News: CM Pushkar Dhami lauds rescue operation

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 29, 2023, 12:00 AM IST
41 laborers trapped inside the Silkyara Tunnel in Uttarakhand since November 12 were successfully rescued. CM Dhami VK Singh is also present at the rescue site. The Chief Minister Dhami said - the operation was successful due to the promptness of the rescue team, the support of technology, the vitality of the laborers trapped inside, the moment-to-moment monitoring by the Prime Minister and the grace of Boukh Naag Devta.
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue 41 Trapped Workers Successfully Rescued
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue 41 Trapped Workers Successfully Rescued
Pakistan Demolished The 'Sharda Peeth' In PoK To Set Up Coffee Shop For Soldiers | Zee News English
Pakistan Demolished The 'Sharda Peeth' In PoK To Set Up Coffee Shop For Soldiers | Zee News English
Gigi Hadid Incites Outrage On Social Media By Alleging Israel Of
Gigi Hadid Incites Outrage On Social Media By Alleging Israel Of "Organ Harvesting"
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update: 'Workers will come out like this..' says Sudhanshu Trivedi
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update: 'Workers will come out like this..' says Sudhanshu Trivedi
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update: Trapped workers will come out soon
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update: Trapped workers will come out soon

