Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue 41 Trapped Workers Successfully Rescued

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 28, 2023, 09:02 PM IST
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update: There is great news in the rescue operation of workers trapped in Silkyara Tunnel of Uttarkashi in 17 days. 41 laborers trapped inside the Silkyara Tunnel in Uttarakhand since November 12 were successfully rescued.
