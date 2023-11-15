trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2688203
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue till now these 40 Labor have not Found

|Updated: Nov 15, 2023, 10:36 AM IST
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update: Due to landslide, a terrible tunnel accident has occurred in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand. Rescue operation is being carried out for 72 hours to take out 40 workers. But till now these workers have not been fired.
Follow Us

All Videos

PM Modi Strong attack on Congress
Play Icon6:30
PM Modi Strong attack on Congress
Karnataka Government has taken big decision on Hijab Ban
Play Icon3:20
Karnataka Government has taken big decision on Hijab Ban
Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
Play Icon11:20
Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
Sahara Group Chairman Subrata Roy has passed away
Play Icon1:48
Sahara Group Chairman Subrata Roy has passed away
Learn from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how to decorate the plate on the auspicious time of Bhai Dooj?
Play Icon6:26
Learn from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how to decorate the plate on the auspicious time of Bhai Dooj?

Trending Videos

PM Modi Strong attack on Congress
play icon6:30
PM Modi Strong attack on Congress
Karnataka Government has taken big decision on Hijab Ban
play icon3:20
Karnataka Government has taken big decision on Hijab Ban
Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
play icon11:20
Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
Sahara Group Chairman Subrata Roy has passed away
play icon1:48
Sahara Group Chairman Subrata Roy has passed away
Learn from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how to decorate the plate on the auspicious time of Bhai Dooj?
play icon6:26
Learn from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how to decorate the plate on the auspicious time of Bhai Dooj?
uttarkashi tunnel reascue,uttarkashi tunnel collapse,uttarkashi tunnel news today,uttarkashi tunnel news,uttarkashi tunnel accident,tunnel collapse in uttarkashi,uttarkashi tunnel,landslide in uttarkashi tunnel,uttarkashi tunnel news live,tunnel accident in uttarkashi,uttarkashi tunnel leakage,uttarkashi silkyara tunnel landslide,uttarkashi tunnel collapse news,Uttarkashi,landslide in uttarkashi,under construction tunnel collapsed,uttarkashi tunnel rescue,