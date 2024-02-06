trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2718200
Vande Mataram and Jai Shri Ram Slogans Echo in Assembly as CM Dhami Presents Uniform Civil Code Bil

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 06, 2024, 11:40 AM IST
After Chief Minister Dhami tables the Uniform Civil Code Uttarakhand 2024 Bill in the State Assembly in Dehradun, spirited chants of "Vande Mataram" and "Jai Shri Ram" resonate within the legislative chambers. The fervent atmosphere reflects the significance of the moment and the patriotic sentiments associated with the proposed legislation.

