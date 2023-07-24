trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2639683
Varanasi's Gyanvapi Mosque Survey Begins, Excludes 'Wazukhana' Area

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 24, 2023, 09:40 AM IST
Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) team reached the Gyanvapi Mosque on Monday in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi to conduct a scientific survey of the mosque complex, adjacent to Kashi Vishwanath temple.
