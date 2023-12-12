trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2698240
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Vasundhara Raje choose Bhajanlal Sharma as Chief Minister

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 12, 2023, 10:40 PM IST
Follow Us
BJP gave three such surprises in three states that even big political pundits were left baffled. The stalwarts who held the reins of BJP for years in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh disappeared from the scene within a moment and people had to search Google to gather information about the names that appeared in their place. Some are calling it Modi magic and some are calling it Modi guarantee of success. The pairing of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah has been surprising in the past too, but this time the surprise hat-trick done by this pair will be remembered for a long time in Indian politics and stories of this change will be told in the times to come.

All Videos

Bhajan Lal Sharma Rajasthan New CM​ Live Updates: Bhajanlal to Reign in Rajasthan Now!
Play Icon25:21
Bhajan Lal Sharma Rajasthan New CM​ Live Updates: Bhajanlal to Reign in Rajasthan Now!
Rajasthan New CM: Who is Bhajan Lal Sharma?
Play Icon23:50
Rajasthan New CM: Who is Bhajan Lal Sharma?
Update on Bhajanlal Sharma's Appointment as CM: Rajnath Singh Makes a Big Statement
Play Icon2:28
Update on Bhajanlal Sharma's Appointment as CM: Rajnath Singh Makes a Big Statement
Is Vasundhara Raje Upset? Hear Baba Balaknath's Statement...
Play Icon0:39
Is Vasundhara Raje Upset? Hear Baba Balaknath's Statement..."
Diya Kumari to be Rajasthan's Deputy CM
Play Icon5:3
Diya Kumari to be Rajasthan's Deputy CM

Trending Videos

Bhajan Lal Sharma Rajasthan New CM​ Live Updates: Bhajanlal to Reign in Rajasthan Now!
play icon25:21
Bhajan Lal Sharma Rajasthan New CM​ Live Updates: Bhajanlal to Reign in Rajasthan Now!
Rajasthan New CM: Who is Bhajan Lal Sharma?
play icon23:50
Rajasthan New CM: Who is Bhajan Lal Sharma?
Update on Bhajanlal Sharma's Appointment as CM: Rajnath Singh Makes a Big Statement
play icon2:28
Update on Bhajanlal Sharma's Appointment as CM: Rajnath Singh Makes a Big Statement
Is Vasundhara Raje Upset? Hear Baba Balaknath's Statement...
play icon0:39
Is Vasundhara Raje Upset? Hear Baba Balaknath's Statement..."
Diya Kumari to be Rajasthan's Deputy CM
play icon5:3
Diya Kumari to be Rajasthan's Deputy CM
bhajanlal sharma,bhajanlal sharma rajasthan new cm,cm bhajanlal sharma,rajasthan cm bhajanlal,rajasthan new cm,rajasthan cm news,rajasthan cm face,rajasthan news cm live,rajasthan new cm bjp,bjp cm face rajasthan,rajasthan cm kon hoga bjp,PM Modi,Vasundhara Raje,bhajan lal sanganer,bhajan lal sharma bjp sanganer,who is bhajan lal sharma,bhajanlal sharma kon hai,bhajan lal sharma sanganer vidhan sabha,balaknath,diya kuamri deputy cm,Congress Reaction,BJP,Zee News,vasundhra raje parchi,