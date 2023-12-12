videoDetails

Vasundhara Raje choose Bhajanlal Sharma as Chief Minister

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 12, 2023, 10:40 PM IST

BJP gave three such surprises in three states that even big political pundits were left baffled. The stalwarts who held the reins of BJP for years in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh disappeared from the scene within a moment and people had to search Google to gather information about the names that appeared in their place. Some are calling it Modi magic and some are calling it Modi guarantee of success. The pairing of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah has been surprising in the past too, but this time the surprise hat-trick done by this pair will be remembered for a long time in Indian politics and stories of this change will be told in the times to come.