videoDetails

VHP leader Alok Kumar makes huge allegation on Mamata Banerjee over Howrah Violence

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 31, 2023, 01:01 PM IST

VHP leader Alok Kumar has surrounded TMC chief Mamata Banerjee over the violence on Ram Navami procession in Howrah. He said that the 'Bengal government is protecting the attackers'. Listen to the full statement of Alok Kumar in detail in this report.