VHP-TMC comes face to face over violence during Shobha Yatra

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 31, 2023, 02:49 PM IST

VHP and TMC are at loggerheads over the violence during Shobha Yatra on the occasion of Ram Navami in Howrah. Where on one hand TMC chief Mamta Banerjee has made serious allegations regarding stone pelting. On the other hand, VHP convenor Indradev Dubey has given a big statement saying Mamta Banerjee's allegations are wrong. Know what Indradev Dubey said.