trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2721182
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Vibhakar Shastri Joins BJP: Pledges to Uphold Lal Bahadur Shastri's Vision under PM Modi's Leadership

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 14, 2024, 01:50 PM IST
Follow Us
In a statement following his switch to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Vibhakar Shastri expressed his commitment to serve the nation by aligning with the vision of his grandfather, former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri. He emphasized his belief in further strengthening the principles of 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan' under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Stay tuned as Vibhakar Shastri embarks on this new political journey, aiming to contribute to the nation's progress.

All Videos

Sonia Gandhi files nomination for Rajya Sabha Elections
Play Icon02:53
Sonia Gandhi files nomination for Rajya Sabha Elections
Pran Pratistha program begins in Abu Dhabi temple
Play Icon13:51
Pran Pratistha program begins in Abu Dhabi temple
Valentine's Day Celebration: Sweet Moments at Taj Mahal
Play Icon00:44
Valentine's Day Celebration: Sweet Moments at Taj Mahal
Sonia Gandhi Files Rajya Sabha Nomination in Rajasthan, Joined by Prominent Congress Leaders
Play Icon00:24
Sonia Gandhi Files Rajya Sabha Nomination in Rajasthan, Joined by Prominent Congress Leaders
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Lt. Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena Launch 350 E-Buses for the Capital
Play Icon00:32
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Lt. Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena Launch 350 E-Buses for the Capital

Trending Videos

Sonia Gandhi files nomination for Rajya Sabha Elections
play icon2:53
Sonia Gandhi files nomination for Rajya Sabha Elections
Pran Pratistha program begins in Abu Dhabi temple
play icon13:51
Pran Pratistha program begins in Abu Dhabi temple
Valentine's Day Celebration: Sweet Moments at Taj Mahal
play icon0:44
Valentine's Day Celebration: Sweet Moments at Taj Mahal
Sonia Gandhi Files Rajya Sabha Nomination in Rajasthan, Joined by Prominent Congress Leaders
play icon0:24
Sonia Gandhi Files Rajya Sabha Nomination in Rajasthan, Joined by Prominent Congress Leaders
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Lt. Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena Launch 350 E-Buses for the Capital
play icon0:32
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Lt. Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena Launch 350 E-Buses for the Capital