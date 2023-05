videoDetails

Video of Biryani loot goes viral in UP's Meerut

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 04, 2023, 01:41 PM IST

A video of the meeting of Samajwadi Party candidate Hanifa Ansari from Meerut is going viral. In this video, the case of looting Biryani during the election campaign has come to the fore. It is being told that Biryani was ordered to woo the voters.