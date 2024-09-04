Advertisement
Video of children raising anti-national slogans goes viral

Updated: Sep 04, 2024, 02:50 PM IST
A video of anti-national slogans being raised in Badaun, UP is going viral on social media. In the viral video, some children are also holding weapons in their hands. And they are raising anti-national slogans. This video is from Pipaliya village of Faizganj police station in Badaun. Police have detained 3 people in this case. They are being questioned. While the rest of the people are being searched. However, the police say that this video is old. But the people responsible are being searched.

