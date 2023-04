videoDetails

Violent clash in Odisha's Sambalpur during Bike Rally

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 13, 2023, 08:56 AM IST

Violent clashes have been witnessed in Sambalpur, Odisha. Stones were pelted after an argument between two groups during the bike rally. After this incident, Section 144 has been imposed in the area. Let us tell you that a Hanuman Jayanti rally was organized in Sambalpur, in which the incident of stone pelting came to the fore after an altercation between the two parties.