VIRAL VIDEO: Aerial Anomalies - Birds' Unusual Flight Pattern During Massive Earthquake in Japan

|Updated: Jan 02, 2024, 03:50 PM IST
In the aftermath of a series of powerful earthquakes and subsequent tsunami waves that have devastated Japan, leaving at least 48 casualties, rescue efforts are in full swing. The Japan Meteorological Agency reported a 7.6 magnitude earthquake in Ishikawa, unleashing multiple aftershocks that intensified the destruction. Social media platforms have been inundated with videos capturing the dramatic scenes of the earthquakes, with people desperately seeking shelter.

