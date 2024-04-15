Advertisement
Viral Video: Drunk Man Sparks Chaos On Indian Railways As He Clashes With Passenger

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 15, 2024, 04:21 PM IST
Watch this viral video capturing the dramatic scene as a drunk man clashes with passengers aboard an Indian Railways train. His attempts to occupy other people's seats escalate into a heated dispute, disrupting the journey for everyone involved. This video sheds light on the challenges faced by commuters and highlights the importance of maintaining order and respect within public transportation systems.

