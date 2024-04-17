Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Viral Video: Dubai vs. Mumbai - Desis React To Waterlogging After Heavy Rainfall

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 17, 2024, 10:55 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
A viral video comparing Dubai and Mumbai has sparked a flurry of reactions among Desis, particularly after footage of waterlogging surfaced following heavy rainfall in Mumbai, often dubbed the 'Dream City.' As social media users contrast the situations in these two cities, the video prompts discussions on urban infrastructure, weather resilience, and the realities of city life.

All Videos

UPSC CSE 2023 Topper Aditya Srivastava Earns Acclaim: 'Hats Off, Sethji' Video Goes Viral
Play Icon00:25
UPSC CSE 2023 Topper Aditya Srivastava Earns Acclaim: 'Hats Off, Sethji' Video Goes Viral
Esha Gupta's Mesmerizing Smile Steals The Spotlight In Latest Appearance
Play Icon00:24
Esha Gupta's Mesmerizing Smile Steals The Spotlight In Latest Appearance
Shah Rukh Khan's Royal Visit: King Khan Shines At Eden Gardens - Video Goes Viral
Play Icon00:23
Shah Rukh Khan's Royal Visit: King Khan Shines At Eden Gardens - Video Goes Viral
Chhattisgarh Naxalite Encounter: 29 Naxalites killed in Kanker encounter
Play Icon01:22
Chhattisgarh Naxalite Encounter: 29 Naxalites killed in Kanker encounter
Watch Top 100 News Of the Day April 17 2024
Play Icon10:26
Watch Top 100 News Of the Day April 17 2024

Trending Videos

UPSC CSE 2023 Topper Aditya Srivastava Earns Acclaim: 'Hats Off, Sethji' Video Goes Viral
play icon0:25
UPSC CSE 2023 Topper Aditya Srivastava Earns Acclaim: 'Hats Off, Sethji' Video Goes Viral
Esha Gupta's Mesmerizing Smile Steals The Spotlight In Latest Appearance
play icon0:24
Esha Gupta's Mesmerizing Smile Steals The Spotlight In Latest Appearance
Shah Rukh Khan's Royal Visit: King Khan Shines At Eden Gardens - Video Goes Viral
play icon0:23
Shah Rukh Khan's Royal Visit: King Khan Shines At Eden Gardens - Video Goes Viral
Chhattisgarh Naxalite Encounter: 29 Naxalites killed in Kanker encounter
play icon1:22
Chhattisgarh Naxalite Encounter: 29 Naxalites killed in Kanker encounter
Watch Top 100 News Of the Day April 17 2024
play icon10:26
Watch Top 100 News Of the Day April 17 2024