VIRAL VIDEO: IndiGo Passenger's In Flight Dholak Performance Sparks Controversy

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 07, 2024, 11:50 AM IST
IndiGo faces criticism as a video of passengers singing a Ram Bhajan mid-flight, accompanied by an individual playing a dholak, goes viral on X. The in-flight performance has stirred controversy, with netizens deeming it 'unacceptable.' Join the ongoing conversation on social media surrounding the airline's response to this unexpected incident.

