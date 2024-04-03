Advertisement
Viral Video: Lost-Minded Coffee Making Strikes A Chord, Relatable With Over 5O Million Plays

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 03, 2024, 06:05 PM IST
Viral Video: Instagram reel by @swatirajputofficial, showing the absent-minded process of making coffee, has gone viral with over 56 million views. Viewers relate to the relatable moments of forgetfulness and distraction portrayed in the video. It's spreading rapidly on social media, resonating with people worldwide and capturing the universal experience of everyday lapses in attention.

