trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2708728
NewsVideos
videoDetails

VIRAL VIDEO : Passenger Complaint Regarding Poor Food Quality on Vande Bharat Express

|Updated: Jan 11, 2024, 06:40 PM IST
Follow Us
Passengers aboard Vande Bharat Express are expressing dissatisfaction with the quality of food served during their journey. Complaints highlight concerns over poor food quality, prompting travelers to voice their grievances. In one video, passengers ask staff to remove their trays, while another highlights the subpar quality of meals. Mr. Keshari tagged Indian Railways, Vande Bharat Express, and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in his plea for a resolution.

All Videos

Emraan Hashmi's New Ride: A Rolls Royce Reveal
Play Icon0:18
Emraan Hashmi's New Ride: A Rolls Royce Reveal
PM Modi Unveils India's Longest Sea Bridge: Atal Setu
Play Icon0:41
PM Modi Unveils India's Longest Sea Bridge: Atal Setu
Earthquake hits Jammu and Kashmir
Play Icon9:55
Earthquake hits Jammu and Kashmir
Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR
Play Icon8:9
Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR
Suchana Seth, Accused in 4-Year-Old Son's Death, Undergoes Medical Examination with Police in Calangute, Goa
Play Icon1:6
Suchana Seth, Accused in 4-Year-Old Son's Death, Undergoes Medical Examination with Police in Calangute, Goa

Trending Videos

Emraan Hashmi's New Ride: A Rolls Royce Reveal
play icon0:18
Emraan Hashmi's New Ride: A Rolls Royce Reveal
PM Modi Unveils India's Longest Sea Bridge: Atal Setu
play icon0:41
PM Modi Unveils India's Longest Sea Bridge: Atal Setu
Earthquake hits Jammu and Kashmir
play icon9:55
Earthquake hits Jammu and Kashmir
Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR
play icon8:9
Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR
Suchana Seth, Accused in 4-Year-Old Son's Death, Undergoes Medical Examination with Police in Calangute, Goa
play icon1:6
Suchana Seth, Accused in 4-Year-Old Son's Death, Undergoes Medical Examination with Police in Calangute, Goa