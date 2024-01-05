trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2706382
VIRAL VIDEO : Rescued Baby Elephant Snuggles with Mother in Touching Video from Tamil Nadu

|Updated: Jan 05, 2024, 02:00 PM IST
After a successful rescue mission in Tamil Nadu, a heartwarming moment unfolded as a lost baby elephant was joyously reunited with its mother and herd at the Anamalai Tiger Reserve in Pollachi. IAS officer Supriya Sahu shared a touching video capturing the emotional reunion, showcasing the rescued calf snuggling in its mother's arms. The heartening scene, following a peaceful afternoon nap, has left social media users shedding tears of joy. The dedication of forest officials and the tender bond between the baby elephant and its mother have melted hearts, emphasizing the positive outcomes that conservation efforts can achieve in the animal kingdom.

