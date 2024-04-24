Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Truck Driver's Desi Jugaad To Beat Summer Heat Is Coolest Thing On Internet

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 24, 2024, 01:15 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Watch this video showcasing a truck driver's ingenious desi jugaad to beat the scorching heat. His inventive solution, using everyday items, is winning hearts for its creativity and practicality. It demonstrates that simple ideas can be incredibly effective in keeping us cool during hot summers. Don't miss out on this viral video to witness the truck driver's desi jugaad in action.

All Videos

Viral Video: Jilumol Mariet Thomas Earns Driving License, Internet Applauds Her Dedication
Play Icon00:36
Viral Video: Jilumol Mariet Thomas Earns Driving License, Internet Applauds Her Dedication
Viral Video: Sweet Video Of Father-Son Helping Elder Women On Roads Will Brighten Your Day
Play Icon01:01
Viral Video: Sweet Video Of Father-Son Helping Elder Women On Roads Will Brighten Your Day
Dolly Chaiwala Serves His Special Tea To Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini, Video Goes Viral
Play Icon00:33
Dolly Chaiwala Serves His Special Tea To Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini, Video Goes Viral
Viral Video: College Girls Fight Over Body Shaming in Jaipur Market, Netizens React
Play Icon01:32
Viral Video: College Girls Fight Over Body Shaming in Jaipur Market, Netizens React
Wife Discovers Husband's Extra-Marital Affair - Video Goes Viral
Play Icon00:48
Wife Discovers Husband's Extra-Marital Affair - Video Goes Viral

Trending Videos

Viral Video: Jilumol Mariet Thomas Earns Driving License, Internet Applauds Her Dedication
play icon0:36
Viral Video: Jilumol Mariet Thomas Earns Driving License, Internet Applauds Her Dedication
Viral Video: Sweet Video Of Father-Son Helping Elder Women On Roads Will Brighten Your Day
play icon1:1
Viral Video: Sweet Video Of Father-Son Helping Elder Women On Roads Will Brighten Your Day
Dolly Chaiwala Serves His Special Tea To Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini, Video Goes Viral
play icon0:33
Dolly Chaiwala Serves His Special Tea To Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini, Video Goes Viral
Viral Video: College Girls Fight Over Body Shaming in Jaipur Market, Netizens React
play icon1:32
Viral Video: College Girls Fight Over Body Shaming in Jaipur Market, Netizens React
Wife Discovers Husband's Extra-Marital Affair - Video Goes Viral
play icon0:48
Wife Discovers Husband's Extra-Marital Affair - Video Goes Viral