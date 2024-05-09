videoDetails

Viral Video: Two Women Clash As Passenger Assaults Bus Driver Over Fare Dispute

Bhavya Singh | Updated: May 09, 2024, 11:05 AM IST

In a recent incident in South Los Angeles, a viral video captured a physical altercation between a passenger and a bus driver stemming from a fare dispute. The footage, widely circulated on social media, depicts the passenger pulling the driver out of the bus and assaulting her, while the driver defends herself by kicking back. The altercation escalates until the end of the video. The clip, shared by Fox News on Instagram, has sparked significant attention, with many expressing shock at the situation. The driver can be heard yelling, "Get off me!" as the altercation unfolds. The footage shows the suspect forcefully opening the door to the driver's area, grabbing, and hitting the driver. Despite the attack, the driver fights back, attempting to remove the assailant from the bus by kicking her multiple times.