Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2747888
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Viral Video: Two Women Clash As Passenger Assaults Bus Driver Over Fare Dispute

Bhavya Singh|Updated: May 09, 2024, 11:05 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
In a recent incident in South Los Angeles, a viral video captured a physical altercation between a passenger and a bus driver stemming from a fare dispute. The footage, widely circulated on social media, depicts the passenger pulling the driver out of the bus and assaulting her, while the driver defends herself by kicking back. The altercation escalates until the end of the video. The clip, shared by Fox News on Instagram, has sparked significant attention, with many expressing shock at the situation. The driver can be heard yelling, "Get off me!" as the altercation unfolds. The footage shows the suspect forcefully opening the door to the driver's area, grabbing, and hitting the driver. Despite the attack, the driver fights back, attempting to remove the assailant from the bus by kicking her multiple times.

All Videos

Viral Video Of Kanpur: Woman's 'Pacman' Helmet Turns Heads Online
Play Icon00:45
Viral Video Of Kanpur: Woman's 'Pacman' Helmet Turns Heads Online
KL Rahul Viral Video: Fans Emotionally React To Sanjiv Goenka's Outburst At LSG Skipper - WATCH
Play Icon00:45
KL Rahul Viral Video: Fans Emotionally React To Sanjiv Goenka's Outburst At LSG Skipper - WATCH
Viral Video: Girlfriend Cheats On Boyfriend After Years Together | Watching This May Leave You With Trust Issues
Play Icon00:45
Viral Video: Girlfriend Cheats On Boyfriend After Years Together | Watching This May Leave You With Trust Issues
Viral Video: Crew-Passenger Clash On Delhi-Munich-Toronto Flights Sparks Controversy
Play Icon01:24
Viral Video: Crew-Passenger Clash On Delhi-Munich-Toronto Flights Sparks Controversy
Delhi Accident Viral Video: Drunk Driver's Rampage Leaves Three Injured
Play Icon04:52
Delhi Accident Viral Video: Drunk Driver's Rampage Leaves Three Injured

Trending Videos

Viral Video Of Kanpur: Woman's 'Pacman' Helmet Turns Heads Online
play icon0:45
Viral Video Of Kanpur: Woman's 'Pacman' Helmet Turns Heads Online
KL Rahul Viral Video: Fans Emotionally React To Sanjiv Goenka's Outburst At LSG Skipper - WATCH
play icon0:45
KL Rahul Viral Video: Fans Emotionally React To Sanjiv Goenka's Outburst At LSG Skipper - WATCH
Viral Video: Girlfriend Cheats On Boyfriend After Years Together | Watching This May Leave You With Trust Issues
play icon0:45
Viral Video: Girlfriend Cheats On Boyfriend After Years Together | Watching This May Leave You With Trust Issues
Viral Video: Crew-Passenger Clash On Delhi-Munich-Toronto Flights Sparks Controversy
play icon1:24
Viral Video: Crew-Passenger Clash On Delhi-Munich-Toronto Flights Sparks Controversy
Delhi Accident Viral Video: Drunk Driver's Rampage Leaves Three Injured
play icon4:52
Delhi Accident Viral Video: Drunk Driver's Rampage Leaves Three Injured