Viral Video: Woman's Dangerous Stunt On Airport Conveyor Belt Sparks Social Media Outrage

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 01, 2024, 10:25 AM IST
A viral video showing a woman lying on an airport luggage conveyor belt has sparked intense backlash on social media. Viewers express grave concern for her safety and condemn the dangerous behavior, emphasizing the need for increased awareness and accountability in public space.

