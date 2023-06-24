NewsVideos
Wagner Group moves towards Moscow

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 24, 2023, 06:01 PM IST
Russia Wagner Rebellion: Amidst the rebellion in Russia, Vladimir Putin said in his address to the country that Wagner has challenged Russia, betrayed the country. We have to fight them unitedly. This is an attempt to defame the soldiers of Wagran Group who sacrificed their lives for the country, the soldiers of the country who are being instigated for rebellion should refrain from this.

