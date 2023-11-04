trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2683853
Wagner Group Support Hezbollah: Putin will help Hezbollah!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 04, 2023, 01:26 AM IST
Hamas Wagner Group: Hamas terrorists are sending messages to the families of the hostages, while people demonstrated in Tel Aviv for the release of the hostages. According to reports, Russia's Wagner Group can help Lebanese terrorist organization Hezbollah. It is being said that Wagner Group can provide various types of weapons to Hezbollah to protect itself from Israeli attacks.
