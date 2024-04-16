Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Watch Amit Shah's full speech from Jammu

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 16, 2024, 04:26 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
In view of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, Amit Shah addressed a rally in Jammu. Speaking at the rally, Home Minister Amit Shah said that terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir is only a guest for a few days.

All Videos

Dimple Yadav files nomination ahead of Lok Sabha Election
Play Icon00:49
Dimple Yadav files nomination ahead of Lok Sabha Election
Robert Vadra makes huge claim ahead of Lok Sabha Election
Play Icon00:54
Robert Vadra makes huge claim ahead of Lok Sabha Election
Seema Haider's husband to visit India?
Play Icon01:44
Seema Haider's husband to visit India?
Viral Video: Ticketless Passengers Forced To Sit On Train's Floor, Exposes Overcrowded Sleeper Coach
Play Icon00:22
Viral Video: Ticketless Passengers Forced To Sit On Train's Floor, Exposes Overcrowded Sleeper Coach
Ranveer Singh Dances To 'Apadi Podu' And 'Tattad Tattad' With Atlee - Watch
Play Icon00:57
Ranveer Singh Dances To 'Apadi Podu' And 'Tattad Tattad' With Atlee - Watch

Trending Videos

Dimple Yadav files nomination ahead of Lok Sabha Election
play icon0:49
Dimple Yadav files nomination ahead of Lok Sabha Election
Robert Vadra makes huge claim ahead of Lok Sabha Election
play icon0:54
Robert Vadra makes huge claim ahead of Lok Sabha Election
Seema Haider's husband to visit India?
play icon1:44
Seema Haider's husband to visit India?
Viral Video: Ticketless Passengers Forced To Sit On Train's Floor, Exposes Overcrowded Sleeper Coach
play icon0:22
Viral Video: Ticketless Passengers Forced To Sit On Train's Floor, Exposes Overcrowded Sleeper Coach
Ranveer Singh Dances To 'Apadi Podu' And 'Tattad Tattad' With Atlee - Watch
play icon0:57
Ranveer Singh Dances To 'Apadi Podu' And 'Tattad Tattad' With Atlee - Watch