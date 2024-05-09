videoDetails

Watch: Danish Envoy Hours After Calling Out Trash-Ridden New Delhi Lane In Viral Video

Bhavya Singh | Updated: May 09, 2024, 02:11 PM IST

Denmark's envoy to India Freddy Svane said on Wednesday that he is pleased with the New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) official's quick responce after he posted a video highlighting a trash-filled service lane near the Danish and Greek embassies in New Delhi. "This is the service lane; I posted a video a few hours ago to demonstrate that it can be a mess, but it only requires human intervention. And here we have the NDMC heroes who listened to this, not complaining, just . Why should we leave such a beautiful lane for a service lane full of trash? And now these great people have taken action, which is fantastic. "I am so proud that the NDMC took action in minutes," news agency ANI quoted Svane as saying. In the video obtained by ANI, a JCB and sanitation workers are seen cleaning up the area and collecting garbage. Envoy also highlighted the officials' prompt response after he posted a video, stating that he posted the video because he was saddened by the unclean area as a result of human misbehaviour.