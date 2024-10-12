Advertisement
Watch Delhi's Tallest Ravan Video Dwarka Ramlila Ground

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 12, 2024, 03:06 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Vijayadashami is being celebrated all over the country. This time a tall and huge Ravan has been erected in Dwarka's Ramlila Ground which is attracting the attention of the people. A 211 feet tall effigy of Ravan will be burnt in Delhi. This effigy is the biggest effigy of Ravan in Delhi. Rs 30 lakh has been spent in making the effigy in Dwarka. For this, 40 artisans have worked continuously for four months. These artists are from Barad village of Haryana.

NEWS ON ONE CLICK