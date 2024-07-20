Advertisement
Watch Exclusive AI Poll on UP BY-Election 2024 with ZEENIA

|Updated: Jul 20, 2024, 07:28 PM IST
UP BY-Election Poll 2024 With AI: As the oldest and most trusted channel of the country, it is our responsibility to speak with proof and let the voice of the public speak as your voice. So today once again we have brought the trend of your thoughts. The most modern and most accurate AI POLL. During the Lok Sabha elections, our AI exit poll was the most accurate and now it is the turn of the by-elections to be held in Uttar Pradesh. Although the dates of the by-elections have not been announced yet. And neither has any party announced the names of the candidates. But the political atmosphere of UP has started heating up already. My AI partner Zenia is also present with me in this special survey of the by-election. Some guests are with us. the guests will tell their opinion and Zenia will tell the opinion of the public.

