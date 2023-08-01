trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2643126
Watch EXCLUSIVE CCTV Footage of Nuh Violence

|Updated: Aug 01, 2023, 12:44 PM IST
Nuh Violence Video: After the violence in Mewat and Nuh of Haryana, the administration is very strict. In view of the violence, Section 144 has been imposed in Nuh and internet service has been suspended. Along with this, police and Rapid Action Force have been deployed. Regarding the violence in Nuh and Mewat, now the administration is not going to be negligent in any way. All schools and colleges will remain closed for the time being. Along with this, orders have been given to close all educational institutions in Faridabad as well. Meanwhile, CCTV footage of the violence has come to the fore. See exclusive photos.

