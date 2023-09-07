trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2658965
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Watch EXCLUSIVE Ground Report on G20 Summit from Delhi

|Updated: Sep 07, 2023, 10:00 AM IST
G20 Summit Updates: Tremendous preparations are going on for the G-20 conference in Delhi. Due to this, the night scene in Delhi becomes worth seeing. Delhi is ready with laser lighting at every turn. Know the latest updates on Delhi's preparations in this report.
Follow Us

All Videos

PM Modi comments on India-ASEAN relations during summit
play icon8:22
PM Modi comments on India-ASEAN relations during summit
Watch Exclusive visuals of Qutub Minar Lazor Lighting
play icon7:0
Watch Exclusive visuals of Qutub Minar Lazor Lighting
When PM Modi met Indians in Jakarta's Hotel
play icon3:25
When PM Modi met Indians in Jakarta's Hotel
PM Modi addresses ASEAN Summit in Jakarta
play icon9:2
PM Modi addresses ASEAN Summit in Jakarta
RSS Chief makes huge statement on Akhand Bharat
play icon1:27
RSS Chief makes huge statement on Akhand Bharat

Trending Videos

PM Modi comments on India-ASEAN relations during summit
play icon8:22
PM Modi comments on India-ASEAN relations during summit
Watch Exclusive visuals of Qutub Minar Lazor Lighting
play icon7:0
Watch Exclusive visuals of Qutub Minar Lazor Lighting
When PM Modi met Indians in Jakarta's Hotel
play icon3:25
When PM Modi met Indians in Jakarta's Hotel
PM Modi addresses ASEAN Summit in Jakarta
play icon9:2
PM Modi addresses ASEAN Summit in Jakarta
RSS Chief makes huge statement on Akhand Bharat
play icon1:27
RSS Chief makes huge statement on Akhand Bharat
g20 summit update,g20 summit 2023 india update,g20 summit 2023 india,g20 summit 2023 india kya hai,g20 summit 2023 india live,Delhi,Delhi News,delhi g20,delhi g20 beautification,delhi g20 preparation,delhi g20 news,delhi g20 lockdown,delhi g20 summit,g20 in delhi,g20 in delhi in hindi,g20 lighting in delhi,qutub minar light show,Bharat Mandapam,bharat mandapam delhi,PM Modi,Joe Biden,Rishi Sunak,India,Britain,Russia,America,Zee News,Hindi News,