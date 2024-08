videoDetails

Watch Exclusive Interview Of Ex Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia

Sonam | Updated: Aug 16, 2024, 09:28 PM IST

Manish Sisodia On Zee News: Former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia has given his first interview on Zee News after coming out of jail after 17 months in the liquor scam. During this, he mentioned his family. He also made a big statement about going to jail.