Watch Exclusive Report on Bangladesh Crisis

Sonam | Updated: Aug 25, 2024, 12:32 AM IST

Whole world is ignoring what is happening to 1.3 crore Hindus in Bangladesh. The world is turning a blind eye to the pain and suffering of the Hindus of Bangladesh and the atrocities being committed against them. But what you will see today will rob the 120 crore Hindus of the world of their sleep. Zee News has become a partner in the pain and suffering of Hindus in Bangladesh and is showing their condition to the whole world.