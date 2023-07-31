Watch EXCLUSIVE Report on Gyanvapi campus amid CM Yogi's claims!

videoDetails

Jul 31, 2023

Gyanvapi Masjid Parisar: On the question of Gyanvapi, CM Yogi Adityanath said that if we call it a mosque then there will be controversy. I think the one whom God has given vision should see what Trishul is doing inside the mosque? We haven't kept it, have we? There are Jyotirlingas, there are idols, what are the whole walls saying by shouting. And I think this proposal should come from the Muslim community that a historical mistake has been made and we want a solution for that mistake. Meanwhile, see how the Gyanvapi campus looks after all?