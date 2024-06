videoDetails

Watch Exclusive Report on Kanhaiya Murder Case

| Updated: Jun 30, 2024, 05:38 PM IST

Kanhaiya Murder Case Update: Who can forget the Kanhaiya murder case of Udaipur. Talibani executioners murdered Kanhaiya by slitting his throat over an alleged controversial post. Two years have passed since this murder. But Kanhaiya's family is still waiting for justice at the court's doorstep. Watch Zee News' special coverage.