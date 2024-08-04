Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2773728
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Watch Exclusive Report on Pakhandi Baba

|Updated: Aug 04, 2024, 02:38 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Operation Pakhand: Claim of miracle with a lemon. And it is no ordinary miracle but the miracle of giving a child to childless couples. In Operation Hypocrisy 3.0 we will talk about a baba from Chhattisgarh who has spread his web of hypocrisy in Chhattisgarh as well as in many nearby states. He spread the hypocrisy of making women pregnant by making them lick lemon. Till now you must have heard or experienced stories of operation theatre but today you will see pictures of operation and treatment of stone, eye and what not, in the dense forests. This baba who claims to play the role of a doctor is famous as Kachi Baba.

All Videos

Politics Sparks Over on Mathura Janmabhoomi-Shahi Eidgah Dispute
Play Icon23:59
Politics Sparks Over on Mathura Janmabhoomi-Shahi Eidgah Dispute
Akhilesh Yadav's DNA test demand in Ayodhya rape case sparks row
Play Icon37:35
Akhilesh Yadav's DNA test demand in Ayodhya rape case sparks row
BJP delegation to meet girl raped in Ayodhya, to submit report to party leadership
Play Icon02:01
BJP delegation to meet girl raped in Ayodhya, to submit report to party leadership
Delhi Accident News: Car and Bike collide In Delhi
Play Icon01:36
Delhi Accident News: Car and Bike collide In Delhi
Cloud burst hits in Jammu Kashmir
Play Icon01:08
Cloud burst hits in Jammu Kashmir

Trending Videos

Politics Sparks Over on Mathura Janmabhoomi-Shahi Eidgah Dispute
play icon23:59
Politics Sparks Over on Mathura Janmabhoomi-Shahi Eidgah Dispute
Akhilesh Yadav's DNA test demand in Ayodhya rape case sparks row
play icon37:35
Akhilesh Yadav's DNA test demand in Ayodhya rape case sparks row
BJP delegation to meet girl raped in Ayodhya, to submit report to party leadership
play icon2:1
BJP delegation to meet girl raped in Ayodhya, to submit report to party leadership
Delhi Accident News: Car and Bike collide In Delhi
play icon1:36
Delhi Accident News: Car and Bike collide In Delhi
Cloud burst hits in Jammu Kashmir
play icon1:8
Cloud burst hits in Jammu Kashmir