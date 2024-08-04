videoDetails

Watch Exclusive Report on Pakhandi Baba

| Updated: Aug 04, 2024, 02:38 PM IST

Operation Pakhand: Claim of miracle with a lemon. And it is no ordinary miracle but the miracle of giving a child to childless couples. In Operation Hypocrisy 3.0 we will talk about a baba from Chhattisgarh who has spread his web of hypocrisy in Chhattisgarh as well as in many nearby states. He spread the hypocrisy of making women pregnant by making them lick lemon. Till now you must have heard or experienced stories of operation theatre but today you will see pictures of operation and treatment of stone, eye and what not, in the dense forests. This baba who claims to play the role of a doctor is famous as Kachi Baba.