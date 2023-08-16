trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2649661
Watch Graphical analysis of Chandrayaan's journey from Earth to Moon

|Updated: Aug 16, 2023, 12:31 PM IST
Chandrayaan 3 LIVE Location: The spacecraft successfully underwent a planned orbit reduction procedure. Retrofitting of engines brought it closer to the lunar surface which is now 170 km x 4313 km. The next operation to lower the orbit further is scheduled for 9 August between 13:00 and 14:00 IST. ISRO released the first picture of the moon taken by Chandrayaan-3 via tweet on 7th August. Chandrayaan-3 captured images of the lunar surface after it entered the lunar orbit on August 5. On July 14, the GSLV Mark III (LVM III) heavy-lift launch vehicle carrying the spacecraft was lifted off at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh. was successfully launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre.

