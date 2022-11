WATCH: Maldives tribal group enthrals audience with their rendition of Hindi song 'Kajra Mohabbat Wala'

| Updated: Nov 04, 2022, 12:50 PM IST

A Maldivian tribal group enthralled the audience with their energy as they sang some chart-busting Hindi numbers like 'Kajra Mohabbat Wala' and 'Lal Meri Pat' at the National Tribal Dance Festival in Raipur. The National Tribal Dance Festival was being celebrated from 1st November 2022 to 3rd November 2022.