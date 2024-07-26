videoDetails

Watch Maulana's reaction on Nameplate Controversy

| Updated: Jul 26, 2024, 03:24 PM IST

UP Nameplate Controversy: The UP government has filed a reply in the Supreme Court regarding the nameplate on the Kanwar route. The Yogi government has defended its decision. The UP government has said that tensions and fights have occurred earlier also during the Kanwar Yatra due to misunderstanding of food. The purpose of this order was that the Kanwariyas should know what they are taking. So that the religious sentiments of the Kanwariyas are not hurt. And the Kanwar Yatra is completed peacefully. And this order does not discriminate on the basis of any religion. The order to put names on the shops was for all religions. It was not for any particular religion. Meanwhile, see what the Maulana said on this matter?