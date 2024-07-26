Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2770500
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Watch Maulana's reaction on Nameplate Controversy

|Updated: Jul 26, 2024, 03:24 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
UP Nameplate Controversy: The UP government has filed a reply in the Supreme Court regarding the nameplate on the Kanwar route. The Yogi government has defended its decision. The UP government has said that tensions and fights have occurred earlier also during the Kanwar Yatra due to misunderstanding of food. The purpose of this order was that the Kanwariyas should know what they are taking. So that the religious sentiments of the Kanwariyas are not hurt. And the Kanwar Yatra is completed peacefully. And this order does not discriminate on the basis of any religion. The order to put names on the shops was for all religions. It was not for any particular religion. Meanwhile, see what the Maulana said on this matter?

All Videos

PM Modi makes stern remark on Pakistan
Play Icon30:09
PM Modi makes stern remark on Pakistan
UP CM Yogi Adityanath to visit Delhi today
Play Icon02:07
UP CM Yogi Adityanath to visit Delhi today
PM Modi to mark 25th Anniversary of Kargil Diwas
Play Icon25:08
PM Modi to mark 25th Anniversary of Kargil Diwas
Scrap Yard catches massive fire in America's Los Angeles
Play Icon02:55
Scrap Yard catches massive fire in America's Los Angeles
Watch TOP 100 News of the day
Play Icon10:20
Watch TOP 100 News of the day

Trending Videos

PM Modi makes stern remark on Pakistan
play icon30:9
PM Modi makes stern remark on Pakistan
UP CM Yogi Adityanath to visit Delhi today
play icon2:7
UP CM Yogi Adityanath to visit Delhi today
PM Modi to mark 25th Anniversary of Kargil Diwas
play icon25:8
PM Modi to mark 25th Anniversary of Kargil Diwas
Scrap Yard catches massive fire in America's Los Angeles
play icon2:55
Scrap Yard catches massive fire in America's Los Angeles
Watch TOP 100 News of the day
play icon10:20
Watch TOP 100 News of the day