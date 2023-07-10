NewsVideos
videoDetails

Watch shocking visuals of Kullu Manali's Beas River

|Updated: Jul 10, 2023, 12:50 PM IST
Flood 2023: Due to heavy rains due to monsoon in Himachal Pradesh, the situation seems to be getting out of control. The Beas river of Kullu Manali is in spate and a very frightening picture has emerged.

All Videos

Truck submerges in water amid strong waves at Yamuna-Panchkula Highway
1:1
Truck submerges in water amid strong waves at Yamuna-Panchkula Highway
Himachal Pradesh Flood: NDRF saves 5 people
7:3
Himachal Pradesh Flood: NDRF saves 5 people
Monsoon brought disaster in Himachal Pradesh
2:24
Monsoon brought disaster in Himachal Pradesh
Flood warning in Delhi!
3:13
Flood warning in Delhi!
Himachal Pradesh Breaks 50-year Rainfall Record, Govt Issues High Alert In 7 Districts Due To Floods
1:45
Himachal Pradesh Breaks 50-year Rainfall Record, Govt Issues High Alert In 7 Districts Due To Floods

Trending Videos

1:1
Truck submerges in water amid strong waves at Yamuna-Panchkula Highway
7:3
Himachal Pradesh Flood: NDRF saves 5 people
2:24
Monsoon brought disaster in Himachal Pradesh
3:13
Flood warning in Delhi!
1:45
Himachal Pradesh Breaks 50-year Rainfall Record, Govt Issues High Alert In 7 Districts Due To Floods
flood 2023,Himachal Pradesh flood,himachal pradesh flood 2023,Kullu Manali,kullu manali flood,kullu manali highway tunnel,kullu manali highway dhaba,kullu manali highway news,kullu manali highway closed,kullu manali highway landslide,heavy rain,heavy rain in himalaya,heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh,heavy rain in himachal,rain in himalaya,rain in himachal pradesh,rain in Himachal,monsoon 2023,flood in himachal pradesh 2023,weather news,Zee News,Weather,