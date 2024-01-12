trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2708885
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Watch sting operation of fake medicine factory on Zee News

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 12, 2024, 12:18 PM IST
Follow Us
Till date, you must have seen fake milk, fake mawa, fake ghee-oil, fake spices being made in factories. But till date no news channel has shown fake medicine being made on its camera. But Zee News is the first news channel which has conducted a sting operation on a fake medicines factory. Today we will tell you the entire Modus Operandi from manufacturing to supply of fake medicines in the words of a dealer of fake medicines. How fake medicines are being made in a small room and then sold in the packing of big branded companies.

All Videos

Breaking: America-UK attack on Houthi terrorists
Play Icon7:33
Breaking: America-UK attack on Houthi terrorists
PM Modi's audio message before Prana Pratishtha
Play Icon9:30
PM Modi's audio message before Prana Pratishtha
Invitation to Ambedkar's family for Pran Pratishtha ceremony
Play Icon0:43
Invitation to Ambedkar's family for Pran Pratishtha ceremony
Boycott Maldives: Maldives President Moizzu's big statement amid dispute with India
Play Icon0:42
Boycott Maldives: Maldives President Moizzu's big statement amid dispute with India
Delhi Police Braces High Alert for Republic Day 2024 Celebrations
Play Icon1:12
Delhi Police Braces High Alert for Republic Day 2024 Celebrations

Trending Videos

Breaking: America-UK attack on Houthi terrorists
play icon7:33
Breaking: America-UK attack on Houthi terrorists
PM Modi's audio message before Prana Pratishtha
play icon9:30
PM Modi's audio message before Prana Pratishtha
Invitation to Ambedkar's family for Pran Pratishtha ceremony
play icon0:43
Invitation to Ambedkar's family for Pran Pratishtha ceremony
Boycott Maldives: Maldives President Moizzu's big statement amid dispute with India
play icon0:42
Boycott Maldives: Maldives President Moizzu's big statement amid dispute with India
Delhi Police Braces High Alert for Republic Day 2024 Celebrations
play icon1:12
Delhi Police Braces High Alert for Republic Day 2024 Celebrations
Medicine,Fake Medicine,fake medicines in India,fake medicine in india,duplicate medicines,generic medicine in hindi,generic medicine vs branded medicine in hindi,Fake medicines,generic medicine in india,India latest news,duplicate medicine seized,check fake medicines,what is a fake medicine,latest news in hindi,generic medicines efficacy in hindi,Zee News,sting operation,Zee News Operation D,operation D zee news,fake emdicine sting operation,Breaking News,