Watch the grand Bhasma Aarti of Lord Mahakal

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 21, 2023, 12:18 PM IST
Pictures of Baba Mahakal's Bhasm Aarti have come to the fore in Ujjain this morning. On the Monday of Sawan, special worship is being performed here. Today is the seventh Monday of Sawan and this time Nag Panchami is also associated with Monday.
Big announcement on Ram Mandir! The wait of the devotees will be over
play icon1:17
Big announcement on Ram Mandir! The wait of the devotees will be over
Tragic accident in Mumbai, container overturned on 5 moving cars, 2 killed
play icon1:52
Tragic accident in Mumbai, container overturned on 5 moving cars, 2 killed
China-America were left watching! 'Chand' now belongs to India..
play icon2:8
China-America were left watching! 'Chand' now belongs to India..
G20 Delegates Take Train Tour In Vande Bharat Express, Impressed With Its 'Efficiency'
play icon2:1
G20 Delegates Take Train Tour In Vande Bharat Express, Impressed With Its 'Efficiency'
Chandrayaan-3 vs Luna-25 LIVE: India's tricolor on the moon after 56 hours!
play icon5:24
Chandrayaan-3 vs Luna-25 LIVE: India's tricolor on the moon after 56 hours!

