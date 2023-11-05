trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2684342
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Watch this morning's 100 big news in instant style

|Updated: Nov 05, 2023, 07:32 AM IST
See all the latest news of the country and the world in an instant manner, 100 big news of the moment. 157 people have died and dozens of others have been injured due to the earthquake in Nepal. The intensity of the earthquake in Nepal was 6.4. Apart from Delhi-NCR, strong earthquake tremors have been felt in many states. The earthquake's tremors were so strong that people from North India to Delhi-NCR were in fear.
Follow Us

All Videos

Nepal Earthquake: 157 people have died due to the earthquake
Play Icon1:22
Nepal Earthquake: 157 people have died due to the earthquake
PAK vs NZ: Pakistan's great victory under DLS
Play Icon23:35
PAK vs NZ: Pakistan's great victory under DLS
150 more people died so far in Nepal earthquake
Play Icon26:24
150 more people died so far in Nepal earthquake
Turkey's big announcement amid Israel war
Play Icon4:57
Turkey's big announcement amid Israel war
Qatar's big statement on the release of Israeli hostages
Play Icon6:24
Qatar's big statement on the release of Israeli hostages

Trending Videos

Nepal Earthquake: 157 people have died due to the earthquake
play icon1:22
Nepal Earthquake: 157 people have died due to the earthquake
PAK vs NZ: Pakistan's great victory under DLS
play icon23:35
PAK vs NZ: Pakistan's great victory under DLS
150 more people died so far in Nepal earthquake
play icon26:24
150 more people died so far in Nepal earthquake
Turkey's big announcement amid Israel war
play icon4:57
Turkey's big announcement amid Israel war
Qatar's big statement on the release of Israeli hostages
play icon6:24
Qatar's big statement on the release of Israeli hostages
breaking,Delhi-NCR pollution,Air pollution,AQI 400,Delhi pollution,delhi pollution news today,delhi pollution news,delhi pollution today,delhi pollution 2023,Pollution,Pollution in Delhi,pollution in delhi 2023,AQI,aqi delhi today live,AQI Delhi,aqi news,aqi delhi news,Delhi AQI,delhi aqi today,delhi aqi news,Air quality index,Air quality index Delhi,Delhi air,Delhi air pollution,delhi air pollution today news,Delhi air quality index,Trending,