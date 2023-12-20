trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2700968
Watch TOP 100 Morning News of the day | 20th December 2023

|Updated: Dec 20, 2023, 07:46 AM IST
Suspension of opposition MPs from Lok Sabha is underway. About 49 MPs were suspended on Tuesday. A total of 141 MPs have been suspended so far. This action has been taken against the ruckus during the winter session of Parliament. See further 100 big morning news instantly.

