Watch TOP 100 News of the Day

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 08, 2023, 03:20 PM IST
Pollution levels are seen continuously increasing in many areas including Delhi. Meanwhile, in many areas, AQI has reached such a bad category that people are facing difficulties in breathing.Watch further in this report to see all the latest news of the country and the world in a quick manner
