Watch TOP 100 News of the day

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 01, 2024, 07:58 AM IST
Arvind Kejriwal, arrested in the liquor policy scam case, is going to appear in court once again During this appearance, ED may demand to extend Kejriwal's remand further. Further, another complaint of ED will be heard in Rouse Avenue Court today. Watch top 100 morning news in nonstop manner.

