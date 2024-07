videoDetails

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jul 31, 2024, 08:32 AM IST

Kerala Wayanad Landslide Live Updates: A terrible landslide after heavy rains in Kerala's Wayanad district has caused devastation. More than 120 people died in this accident, while hundreds are still stranded. The army has also joined the relief work. Meanwhile, two days of state mourning has been declared in Kerala, due to which government offices will be closed, while Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will not be able to visit Wayanad today.